D-E Shaw & Company Has Lowered Masimo (MASI) Holding by $17.64 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Raised Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $2.97 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 119,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 103,034 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33 million, down from 222,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.46. About 77,881 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $125.38. About 462,910 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.15M shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 308,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 174,178 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 106,545 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 590,956 shares. 4.45M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Whittier reported 6,279 shares stake. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,500 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 13,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 343,695 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 279,925 shares. Arrowmark Colorado invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 4,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Limited Company reported 823,225 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset owns 6,666 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.66 million for 53.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masimo closes investment in TNI Medical – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Masimo (MASI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $549.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 187,500 shares to 845,237 shares, valued at $42.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 269,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,546 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 6,180 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.14% or 384,210 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pinnacle owns 1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 98,224 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,809 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 0.13% or 223,551 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Earnest Prns Ltd Company stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). M&T Savings Bank reported 22,051 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 56,224 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 2,450 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2.03M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 3,762 shares.