D-E Shaw & Company Holding in Prothena Plc (PRTA) Has Trimmed by $905,710; Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder American Research & Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 90,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 428,230 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 518,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 175,885 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get Potential License Payments and Milestones, Plus Additional Royalties on Net Sales From Licensed Programs; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – INITIATED A REORGANIZATION TO ALIGN ITS RESOURCES ON ADVANCING ITS BROAD NEUROSCIENCE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 4,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 157,228 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, down from 161,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 31.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 123,179 shares. Advisor Limited owns 0.08% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 8,811 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc invested in 0.06% or 10,257 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,651 shares. Asset Management One, Japan-based fund reported 185,578 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 0.01% stake. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 57,469 shares. Next Fin Gp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 6,985 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc reported 0.42% stake. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.1% or 6,575 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa accumulated 271,872 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight -3% on soft full-year profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Innovative Technology is Helping Reshape the Consumer Product Marketplace – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “G-III Apparel leads consumer gainers; Church & Dwight and REV Group among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. On Monday, September 16 Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 704 shares. $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was bought by FARRELL MATTHEW. Spann Rick had bought 1,000 shares worth $72,070 on Monday, September 16.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU) by 36,700 shares to 104,900 shares, valued at $27.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold PRTA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 6.68% more from 27.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 198,103 are owned by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Parametric Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 42,818 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 25,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 577,215 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 813,376 shares in its portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.23% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Fosun Int accumulated 110,179 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP owns 37,438 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 36,962 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has 520,811 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 84,303 shares.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.54 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.7 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% negative EPS growth.