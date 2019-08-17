D-E Shaw & Company Stake in Exelixis (EXEL) Has Cut by $1.91 Million as Market Value Rose; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $777,114

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 6,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 143,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62M, up from 136,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 71.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 83,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 33,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 116,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7.43 million shares traded or 191.93% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 17C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO; 07/05/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q CABOZANTINIB REV. $134.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 4.56 million shares. Financial Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2,958 are owned by Livingston Grp Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management). First Utd National Bank & Trust Tru reported 20,270 shares stake. Lau Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 71,368 are held by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Peak Asset Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,194 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,458 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 3,883 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brouwer Janachowski Limited reported 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandes Prns Ltd Partnership owns 279,235 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 245,194 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,698 shares to 234,121 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,773 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors reported 11,458 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Boston Prtnrs accumulated 156,821 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 200 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc reported 26,300 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% or 346,615 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 17,081 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 44,429 shares. 56,923 are held by Franklin Res. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 119,117 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Company Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Principal Grp holds 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 1.33 million shares.