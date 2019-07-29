D-E Shaw & Company Holding in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Castleark Management Position in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Has Decreased by $1.36 Million as Share Price Declined

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 40,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 191,923 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 231,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 259,358 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 90.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 36,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $283.56. About 246,367 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.82 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 43,215 shares to 48,215 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 886,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Investment Management Incorporated holds 45,861 shares. Hussman Strategic owns 10,000 shares. Connable Office invested in 3,100 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 59,660 shares. American Management owns 270,150 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Partnership has 15,000 shares. Fiduciary Wi has invested 0.24% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 100 shares. Moreover, Farmers Bankshares has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 10 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 38 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Company has 78,895 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 2,164 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability holds 6,916 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 8,231 shares. 9,776 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Millrace Asset Grp stated it has 48,357 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 226 shares stake. D E Shaw & Com Inc has 15,662 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 66,878 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 3.63 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Raymond James Financial Service reported 76,885 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 148,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 37,993 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.45M for 78.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

