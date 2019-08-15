D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased Goldcorp New (GG) Holding; Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Sentiment Is 0.53

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Goldcorp Inc New (GG) stake by 27.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 214,523 shares as Goldcorp Inc New (GG)’s stock 0.00%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 576,177 shares with $6.59M value, down from 790,700 last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) investors sentiment is 0.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 8 funds started new and increased holdings, while 15 reduced and sold stock positions in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The funds in our database now own: 1.15 million shares, down from 1.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Rapid7 Inc stake by 155,068 shares to 327,034 valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) stake by 155,029 shares and now owns 290,537 shares. Lhc Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LHCG) was raised too.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Unfairly Penalized For GG Acquisition – Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp has $13 highest and $12 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 11.71% above currents $11.19 stock price. Goldcorp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.

It closed at $15.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $304.56 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust declares $0.0288 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Term CEF Ladder #7: National Municipal Bond Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Distribution Cuts Among Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Stocks Are (Or Will Be) The Bubble In This Market Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.48% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust for 72,600 shares. Roundview Capital Llc owns 58,660 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore & Co. has 0.08% invested in the company for 21,052 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,675 shares.