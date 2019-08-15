D-E Shaw & Company Upped By $1.01 Million Its Veeco Instrs Del (VECO) Holding; Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Sentiment Is 0.8

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO) stake by 9.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 100,895 shares as Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO)’s stock declined 1.16%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 1.13 million shares with $12.24M value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Veeco Instrs Inc Del now has $524.72M valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 120,383 shares traded. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems lnstalled Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 6.0C; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 17/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 20 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 25 reduced and sold holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.81 million shares, up from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.81 million. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 35,090 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) has declined 52.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 01/04/2018 – New York Post: The unknowns surrounding Michael Beasley’s push for Knicks return; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI); 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M; 30/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group to Participate in Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium on June 7; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,235 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. for 860,000 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 24,573 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.16% invested in the company for 408,511 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Fca Corp Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 33,913 shares to 31,329 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Put) (NYSE:WWE) stake by 83,500 shares and now owns 50,600 shares. Mesa Air Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VECO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 2.13% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0% or 7,888 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 5,346 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 48,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 35,243 shares. 324,682 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% or 47,535 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 726 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 11,047 shares. Shelton has invested 0.18% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). 443,909 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 2.2% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). 34,050 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

