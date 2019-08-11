D-E Shaw & Company Position in Macys (Put) (M) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Boosted Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position by $308,646; Market Valuation Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 155,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 340,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.74M shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 7,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 168,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 160,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Futurefuel Corporation (NYSE:FF) by 24,023 shares to 19,098 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (NYSE:PH).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,739 shares to 51,651 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 101,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,386 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Vi Nasd Tech Div (TDIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 4.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cipher Cap Lp has 0.32% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co reported 49,192 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 135,690 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Stanley Capital Lc reported 3.69% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jbf Inc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Prtn Lc has invested 1.41% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Blume Cap Management holds 43,660 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2.72M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 54,425 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0% or 108 shares.

