D-E Shaw & Company Increases Holding in Flotek Inds Del (FTK); As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Share Value Declined, Windward Capital Management Company Boosted Holding

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 123,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% . The hedge fund held 2.22M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 202,461 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK 1Q REV. $60.5M; PRELIM. $59M-$62M; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Flotek Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTK); 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Carla S. Hardy to Retire From Board on April 27; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 211,923 shares to 227,694 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,200 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

