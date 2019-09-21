D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $15.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Alyeska Investment Group LP Upped Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 1687.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 308,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 327,038 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 2.25 million shares traded or 46.69% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15434.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 939,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 945,246 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.27 million, up from 6,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 595,754 shares to 146,020 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Precision Biosciences Inc by 33,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,697 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

