D-E Shaw & Company Stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Has Raised by $5.91 Million; As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $9.98 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 268,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, up from 810,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 4.07M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19 million, up from 9.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 35,399 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $120.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 160,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,662 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:OLED).