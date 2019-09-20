D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Stake; As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Valuation Declined, Heronetta Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 28,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 116,462 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, down from 144,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 101,434 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 190.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 127,489 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 194,434 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, up from 66,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 53,466 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 466,670 shares. New York-based Md Sass Invsts has invested 0.4% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 467,052 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com holds 0% or 14,470 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Nj invested in 36,500 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 145,978 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company reported 0.39% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 22,175 were accumulated by Nwq Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 844,208 shares. 6,383 are held by Linscomb & Williams.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $223.91 million for 7.65 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 131,300 shares to 193,300 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 122,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,541 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Put) (NYSE:HP).

