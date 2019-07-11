D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $13.66 Million as Share Price Declined; As Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Share Price Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Increased Stake by $613,288

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 198.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 278,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,276 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 140,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 573,954 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,332 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 billion, up from 16,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 1.02M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HollyFrontier Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HFC’s Best-In-Class Profitability Is Offset By Unfavorable Market Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc and Other Refining Stocks Are Getting Clobbered Today – Motley Fool” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

