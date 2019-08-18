D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB) as Stock Price Declined; As Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Makaira Partners Lowered Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 5,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.05M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 11,707 shares. First Personal Services owns 1,614 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,894 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.20 million shares. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 207 shares. Pecaut stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 6,723 shares. 32,283 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank The. Victory Capital has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 55,727 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 25,508 shares. Moreover, Dodge Cox has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 23,200 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 4,041 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wells Fargo Mn reported 926,584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 31,889 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.44 million shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $77.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 126,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).