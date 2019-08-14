D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted Its Essex Ppty Tr (Call) (ESS) Holding; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Aviance Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 92.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 25,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 27,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 1.32M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Call) (ESS) by 251.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 22,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 6,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $308.53. About 181,398 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 527,408 shares to 846,075 shares, valued at $53.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (Put) (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (Call) (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 2,857 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 17,423 shares. Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,938 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 206,674 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Limited invested in 0.04% or 800 shares. Franklin accumulated 22,290 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0.15% or 792,758 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 910 shares. Gideon Capital Inc holds 7,681 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 750 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 347 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 0.04% or 1,420 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd accumulated 1,120 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,523 shares. Twin Focus Cap Lc has 1,620 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0.06% or 31,105 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt owns 16,436 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 1,140 shares. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 1,121 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,220 shares. Citizens Northern holds 13,418 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.03% or 371 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested in 0.74% or 49,870 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).