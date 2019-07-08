D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $1.60 Million; Srb Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Lowered by $665,000

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37B market cap company. It closed at $148.87 lastly. It is down 33.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 6.96M shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.26 million for 35.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham Inv Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 292,353 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0.13% or 15,436 shares. Brandywine Glob Lc owns 0.04% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 361,052 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP invested in 0.04% or 63,025 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 51,476 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,825 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,755 shares. 52,369 were reported by Greenleaf. 53,592 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Secor Advsrs LP reported 13,319 shares. 47,855 are held by Kepos L P. Amer International Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 305,945 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 23,541 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.15% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 367,835 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 657,094 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Axa stated it has 0.17% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0.29% or 629,009 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 1,619 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 29,279 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burney Commerce invested in 46,758 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 161,587 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cleararc Cap reported 0.1% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hartford owns 17,934 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 47,116 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 20,114 shares. Atria Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,092 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

