D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Circor Intl (CIR) Stake by $9.66 Million; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Market Valuation Declined While Icon Advisers Has Decreased by $1.14 Million Its Stake

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 42,826 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 129,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 243,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 3.18 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 391,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 45,560 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation has 320,595 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 8,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Co has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc reported 111,560 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Co invested in 395,526 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt has 2.31 million shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 29,287 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 29,464 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,000 shares.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71 million for 3.08 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,700 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. by 13,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CIR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 546,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset holds 21,306 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 90,803 shares. 37,000 were accumulated by Harvest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 852 shares. 16,220 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd Com. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Timessquare has 0.17% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 483,675 shares. Price Michael F owns 734 shares. Fmr has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 9,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Barclays Plc has 40,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

