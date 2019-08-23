D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Ameriprise Financial Holding in American Electric Power (AEP) Decreased by $71.77 Million as Share Value Rose

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 4.32 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 864,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.98M, down from 6.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.26M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.15 million for 6.34 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Catches Investors’ Eye: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Soft Margins Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 93,341 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 27,319 shares. Dc Cap Advisors accumulated 300,000 shares. 38,700 were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. State Street Corp reported 4.78M shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 13,873 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co holds 1.65M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.61 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 348,805 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 8,089 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Conv & Income Ii (NCZ) by 172,457 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Pfd Income Ii (HPF) by 35,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.