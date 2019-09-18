D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Raised Noble Plc (NE) Holding By $700,000; PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (PBSFF) Shorts Increased By 32.48%

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased Noble Corp Plc (NE) stake by 21.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 700,000 shares as Noble Corp Plc (NE)’s stock declined 12.55%. The D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.00 million shares with $7.48 million value, up from 3.30 million last quarter. Noble Corp Plc now has $458.50 million valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 2.53M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 15/03/2018 – Noble Group Perp Holders Say New Debt Plan Isn’t Sweet Enough; 16/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – HAS NOT AND WILL NOT MAKE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN AMOUNTS IN RESPECT OF 2018 NOTES AND 2022 NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Major Noble Group shareholder sues to block restructuring; 22/04/2018 – Noble: Goldilocks Holds 8.1% Stake in Company Through a Depositary Agent; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group: Default Due to Failure to Pay the Principal Amount on March 20; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp 1Q Loss $142.3M; 25/04/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CLAIMS STARTED BY; 15/05/2018 – Noble 1Q Net Loss Narrows to $71.5M From $129.3M a Year Ago; 26/04/2018 – PDF 1: NOBLE GROUP LIMITED (LETTER OF SUPPORT RECEIVED FROM AD HOC GROUP); 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP NAMES ANDREW HERD AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) had an increase of 32.48% in short interest. PBSFF’s SI was 1.57M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 32.48% from 1.18M shares previously. It closed at $14.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media firm in Europe. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm operates through Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales divisions. It has a 6.44 P/E ratio. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates 9 free TV stations, and 13 advertising or program windows in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

