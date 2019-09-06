D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million as Share Price Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Has Cut by $43.25 Million as Valuation Declined

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 84.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 345,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 62,766 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 408,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 9,053 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 561,339 shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $37.04M for 8.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $1.80 million activity. Aryeh Jason also bought $109,510 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Wednesday, May 29. 2,500 shares valued at $283,750 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Tuesday, May 14. 1,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C. Shares for $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.