D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million; Semper Augustus Investments Group Cut Nike (NKE) Position by $2.19 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 2.09 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 1.15 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc invested in 2,604 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ims Cap owns 8,001 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Principal Group accumulated 2.01 million shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 8.11 million shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc invested in 1.42% or 107,358 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.85 million shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 3,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 9.72M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd invested in 5.04% or 125,997 shares. 120,286 are held by Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,549 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 7,815 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.