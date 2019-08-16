D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Cut by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Declined; Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $483,240; Share Price Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 55,828 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 3.37M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 31.68 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co accumulated 317,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 6,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 60,933 shares. 59,218 are owned by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 1,045 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). G2 Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.49% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0% or 27,451 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,800 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 20,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eam Ltd Liability owns 109,356 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 0.07% or 2.70M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Art Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.32% stake. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 11,100 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 153,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com accumulated 31,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oldfield Prns Llp holds 10,600 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 73,103 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Citigroup reported 497,103 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 359,300 shares.