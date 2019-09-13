D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Has Raised by $1.60 Million as Share Price Declined; Bourgeon Capital Management Position in Prologis Reit (PLD) Has Lowered by $2.63 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 2.94M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.31 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60,150 shares to 95,113 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.