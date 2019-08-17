D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as Shares Declined; Braun Stacey Associates Decreased Servicenow Com (NOW) Holding by $561,372 as Share Price Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 83,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 86,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 5.57M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 246,963 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,062 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 43 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 936 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 85,804 shares. 713,946 were accumulated by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 16,776 were accumulated by Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 69 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,087 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Whittier Tru Co reported 558 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17 million for 5.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 279.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 816 shares to 22,338 shares, valued at $39.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG).