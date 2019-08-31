D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Lifted Its Holding

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 15,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 397,887 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.87M, up from 382,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.25 million shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77M shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500.



Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $37.98 million for 7.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 3,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 61,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 0% or 800 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.89M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,436 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 6.65M shares. Tradewinds Cap Management stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Axa, a France-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 70,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 943,797 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 40,158 shares. 52,369 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Regions owns 43 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.19% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Avalon Advsrs has invested 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1,299 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt has 23,991 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Co owns 1,633 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company has invested 0.56% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 10,135 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 3,667 shares stake. Brinker invested in 40,157 shares. Sit Invest Assoc reported 45,631 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Putnam Limited Liability Co reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Prelude Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parsec Finance reported 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).



Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.