D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Noble Plc (NE) Stake by $700,000; Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $469,920 as Market Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $274.51. About 2.40M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, up from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 4.30M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS URGES SHAKE-UP OF NOBLE GROUP’S BOARD, NEW DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Noble: Will Defend Allegations by Goldilocks Vigorously; 14/03/2018 – Noble Group has signed a binding restructuring support agreement with creditors; 22/04/2018 – Goldilocks Says Its Position as Noble Shareholder Is Under Threat; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: DIRECTORS HAVE FINL RESTRUCTURING EXPERIENCE; 28/03/2018 – GOLDILOCKS SAYS NOBLE GROUP IGNORING ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP RECEIVED A LETTER FROM AD HOC GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Noble Group Said to Offer Better Deal to Shareholders (Video); 11/03/2018 – NOBLE SAYS HAS AVAILED ITSELF OF A 30-DAY GRACE PERIOD

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 6,125 shares to 71,013 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67 million on Monday, July 29. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

