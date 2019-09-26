D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Position in Circor Intl (CIR) by $9.66 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Stake in Alleghany Del (Y)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 8,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, up from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $798.46. About 2,746 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 9,422 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CIR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru owns 16,220 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,006 shares. 40,040 are owned by Barclays Plc. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 58 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 14,916 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 9,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 0.67% or 1.91M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 16,690 shares. Teton Advisors owns 223,466 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. 110,100 were reported by Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Citigroup holds 0% or 97,906 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 202,517 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 150 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 47,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenn Co by 14,907 shares to 172,018 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 17,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,813 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.