D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $901,559; Valuation Rose

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 4.99 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.71 million for 25.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Lc has 0.64% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,744 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 23,400 shares. Srb stated it has 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Highvista Strategies has 0.2% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dnb Asset As reported 64,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Management reported 15,700 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,784 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.02% or 36,981 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank has 10,025 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. 837 are held by Kistler. Ifrah Finance Inc holds 5,822 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers owns 44,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 28,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Lc has 82,084 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 121,028 shares. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 93,341 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Federated Pa invested in 186,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,089 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 64,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt owns 27,720 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 130,100 are held by Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Co. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp stated it has 25,490 shares. New York-based Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.99% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 530,645 shares.

