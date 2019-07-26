D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holding by $1.60 Million as Share Value Declined; As Celgene (Call) (CELG) Stock Value Rose, Bluefin Trading Raised Its Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 2755.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.28M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 4.82 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 390,700 shares to 57,300 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,429 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

