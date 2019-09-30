D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Noble Plc (NE) Stake by $700,000 as Market Value Declined; Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Tucows (Call) (TCX) Stake as Share Price Declined

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 15,417 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.235. About 3.65 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 15/04/2018 – Noble Group Creditors Said to Offer Sweeter Deal to Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Noble Group says won’t make payments related to notes due 2018 and 2022; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Week From Hell Gets Worse as Another Lawsuit Hits; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP RECEIVED TRUSTEE LETTER GIVING NOTICE ON DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SEES STANDSTILL ACCEPTANCE LEVEL TO RISE; 12/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – CONFIDENT THAT NUMBER OF CREDITORS ACCEDING INTO RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO RISE IN ADVANCE OF SCHEME MEETINGS; 17/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The UBS Global Oil And Gas Conference; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 19/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS SAYS NOBLE GROUP SHOULD RENEGOTIATE WITH CREDITORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Incorporated accumulated 13,306 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 258,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Blackrock Incorporated reported 37.57 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 360,500 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.24 million shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 4.69 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 924,670 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.05% or 420,376 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank reported 0% stake. Schroder Management Group Inc holds 2.23 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 53,876 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 20,082 shares.

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Continues To Slide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lilly (LLY) Announces Positive Registrational Data for Selpercatinib (LOXO-292) in Heavily Pretreated RET-Altered Thyroid Cancers – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Noble Corporation (NE) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp.: Assessing The ‘New Normal’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 41.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This Tech Stock Has Plunged Over 20% Post-Earnings: Here’s Why You Should Buy the Dip – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Young Investors: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy This July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program Nasdaq:TCX – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tucows Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Good Luck, Tucows Bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 4,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,139 shares. Quantbot LP holds 0% or 300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 250 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 16,246 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 17,800 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 333,320 shares. 114 are held by Kistler. Invesco holds 0% or 4,177 shares. 513,971 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Van Berkom & Associate, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 469,523 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.21% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Blackrock holds 0% or 496,841 shares in its portfolio.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 584,574 shares to 659,574 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (NYSE:FC) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.