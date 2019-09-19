D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Its Noble Plc (NE) Holding; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 505,022 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.46 million, up from 501,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.58. About 5.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, up from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.795. About 3.09M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 05/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP HOLDERS SHOULD BE FREE TO VOTE ON RESTRUCTURING:SGX; 19/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS URGES SHAKE-UP OF NOBLE GROUP’S BOARD, NEW DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – UPDATES ON CLAIMS COMMENCED BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble promotes Project Healthy Schools program in Plymouth; 08/05/2018 – Soccer-West Ham skipper Noble calls for changes; 02/05/2018 – NOBLE CORP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 55C; 05/04/2018 – Singapore Exchange Urges Senior Noble Creditors to Reconsider Proposal to Ensure Parity in Treatment of All Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Noble Group Sweetens Deal for Shareholders in Debt Restructuring Plan; 16/04/2018 – Noble Group Said to Offer Better Deal to Shareholders (Video); 26/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Failure to Pay Bonds Triggers Credit-Default Swaps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 1.39 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 18,121 shares. Blair William & Il owns 15,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assoc reported 47,075 shares. 125 were accumulated by Oakworth Inc. 21,442 are held by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Comerica Bank invested in 0% or 248,707 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 216,600 shares. Cambrian Cap Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 145,900 shares. Shelton Capital owns 24,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 1.49M shares. Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 69,870 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 13,357 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 350 shares to 59,822 shares, valued at $64.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,212 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).