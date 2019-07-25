D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as Share Value Declined; As Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose, Peconic Partners Has Decreased by $5.70 Million Its Holding

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 7.63 million shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 743,327 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (NYSE:FTK) by 451,254 shares to 676,881 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 140,457 shares. Amer Century Inc has invested 0.1% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.17 million shares stake. Davenport Llc holds 1,640 shares. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 127 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 41,504 shares. Northern reported 961,612 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 26,293 are owned by Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Macquarie Group holds 0% or 38,700 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,400 shares. Fil reported 2.70 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Co stated it has 49,856 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,089 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 0.01% or 11,331 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,375 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0.04% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 713,946 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 782,422 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 127,204 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 0% or 13,035 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

