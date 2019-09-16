D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Circor Intl (CIR) Holding as Market Value Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Cut Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $210.00 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 22,210 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55 million, down from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 173,241 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CIR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.85 million for 6.35 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

