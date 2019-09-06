D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Position by $1.60 Million; Stock Value Declined; Marietta Investment Partners Holding In Zoetis (ZTS) Was Boosted

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 1.77M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 369,625 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc owns 41,590 shares. 220,821 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Wendell David Associate Incorporated holds 10,769 shares. 268 were accumulated by Ent Serv. 484,421 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company holds 7,427 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 200 shares. Stack Financial Mgmt has 314,360 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.74% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Howard Capital Management invested 1.44% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 37,409 shares. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 422,473 shares. 12,462 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc accumulated 41,360 shares. Strs Ohio has 579,431 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 70,200 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0.01% or 209,753 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company reported 343,110 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Rowland Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 27,963 shares. Spark Investment Llc reported 112,100 shares stake. 12,800 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). United Fire Group invested in 6,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 424,700 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 27,319 shares. Fiduciary invested in 19,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 178,955 shares.