D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holding by $1.60 Million; Share Value Declined; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stock Price Rose While Goodwin Daniel L Raised Position

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 6.51 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500.

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company's stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 351,002 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Co holds 22,569 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research accumulated 13,035 shares. 47,855 are held by Kepos Capital Lp. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 424,700 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Washington Trust Financial Bank invested in 1,620 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 13,873 shares. Jump Trading Limited has 0.06% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 11,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 382,198 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 921 are owned by Manchester Capital Management Lc. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).