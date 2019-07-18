CytRx (CYTR) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CytRx Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.3375 lastly. It is down 60.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTR News: 03/05/2018 – CYTRX NAMES ERIC L. CURTIS AS PRESIDENT & COO; 17/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – CytRx Announces Closing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering; 30/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Abstract Selected for Poster Presentation at the American Society of; 11/05/2018 – CYTRX REPORTS $7.0M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – CytRx 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 CytRx Selects Four New LADR™ Ultra High Potency Drug Candidates for Advancement Toward Clinical Trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ CytRx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTR); 17/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Onc; 19/03/2018 – CytRx 2017 Loss $35M

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 237 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 210 reduced and sold their equity positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 208.27 million shares, up from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Digital Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 172 Increased: 186 New Position: 51.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development firm specializing in oncology. The company has market cap of $11.35 million. The company's product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.50M for 18.30 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , through its controlling interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P., engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of technology-related real estate. The company has market cap of $24.85 billion. It focuses on strategically located properties containing applications and activities critical to the day-to-day activities of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise datacenter users, including the information technology departments of Fortune 1000 companies, and financial services companies. It has a 95.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property portfolio consists of Internet gateway properties, corporate datacenter properties, technology manufacturing properties, and regional or national offices of technology companies.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for 8.99 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 472,900 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 4.46% invested in the company for 163,329 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 3.85% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 66,440 shares.