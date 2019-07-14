CytRx (CYTR) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CytRx Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.0174 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3489. About 33,960 shares traded. CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) has declined 60.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTR News: 08/05/2018 – CYTRX CORP – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $35.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – CytRx Corp. (CYTR) And Kitov Pharamceuticals Holdings Ltd. (KTOV) Activist Update; 03/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Names Eric L. Curtis As Its President And Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX: STAT. SIG. BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR LADR DRUG CANDIDATES; 19/03/2018 – CytRx 2017 Loss/Shr $1.46; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX PRESENTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corp to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR(TM) Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 Conference; 15/03/2018 CytRx Selects Four New LADR™ Ultra High Potency Drug Candidates for Advancement Toward Clinical Trials

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 139 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 106 sold and trimmed positions in Hospitality Properties Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 118.22 million shares, down from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hospitality Properties Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 84 Increased: 108 New Position: 31.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development firm specializing in oncology. The company has market cap of $11.74 million. The company's product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors.

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HPT’s profit will be $166.08 million for 6.14 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.77% EPS growth.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers.