CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytRx Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CytRx Corporation’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 and has 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.