CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 45.41 N/A -0.41 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytRx Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Volatility and Risk

CytRx Corporation has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. CytRx Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CytRx Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,137.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares and 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CytRx Corporation beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.