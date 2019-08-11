CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 45.75 N/A -0.31 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.06 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CytRx Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year CytRx Corporation was less bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.