CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|45.75
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|87.06
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CytRx Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year CytRx Corporation was less bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
