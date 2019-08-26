CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CytRx Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CytRx Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 60.3%. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.