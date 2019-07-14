CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

This is a contrast between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 46.94 N/A -0.41 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 139.07 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CytRx Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.