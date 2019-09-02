CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Since CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|42.38
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|341
|4.36
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CytRx Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for CytRx Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $425.25, with potential upside of 46.62%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.22% and 73.9% respectively. 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year CytRx Corporation was more bearish than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
