CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 42.78 N/A -0.31 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 663.98 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Orchard Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 45.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 53.6%. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than CytRx Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.