CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|42.78
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|663.98
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Orchard Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 45.15%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 53.6%. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than CytRx Corporation
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
