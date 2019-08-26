CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 41.71 N/A -0.31 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 89.15 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytRx Corporation and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CytRx Corporation and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 230.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.22% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.