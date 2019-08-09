CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 49.15 N/A -0.31 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 431.55 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CytRx Corporation and NextCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and NextCure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 30.8%. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.