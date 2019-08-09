CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|49.15
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|18
|431.55
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and NextCure Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CytRx Corporation and NextCure Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
CytRx Corporation and NextCure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 30.8%. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
