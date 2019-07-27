CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates CytRx Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CytRx Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.99 beta indicates that CytRx Corporation is 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. CytRx Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CytRx Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $25.33, with potential upside of 199.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.