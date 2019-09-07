CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.99 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

CytRx Corporation beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.