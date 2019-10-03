CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 0.00 30.78M -0.31 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 9,541,227,526.35% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 410,950,495.66% -212.2% -66.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.