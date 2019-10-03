CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|13.39M
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|9,541,227,526.35%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|410,950,495.66%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
