CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|45.75
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
