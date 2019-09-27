CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

We are comparing CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 0.00 30.78M -0.31 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.68M -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 9,424,372,320.88% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 56,226,880.39% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.75 average target price and a 43.37% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 71.1%. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.