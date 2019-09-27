CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

We are comparing CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|24
|0.00
|13.68M
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|9,424,372,320.88%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|56,226,880.39%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.75 average target price and a 43.37% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CytRx Corporation and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 71.1%. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
